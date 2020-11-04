Diego Maradona in recovery after 'successful' brain surgery

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has commenced his recovery process after ‘successful’ surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain. Maradona, who was admitted to hospital a day earlier, was operated to address the clot, which is often caused by a head injury can put pressure on the brain.

“The operation proceeded normally and without complications and was successful,” a source close to the World Cup-winner told Reuters, adding that the diagnosis was a chronic subdural hematoma. The person did not give details on the potential recovery period.

However, the operation was risky due to Maradona’s delicate general health and lasted about two hours. It was carried out by a team led by Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s neurosurgeon and personal physician.

Earlier, Luque had said that the procedure was a “routine surgery” and Maradona had been “lucid” and agreed with the procedure after understanding the plan.

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina, on Monday for anaemia and dehydration before being shifted to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires.

Fans gathered around Olivos Clinic and celebrated when reports of the successful operation started to emerge as they chanted: “Diego, Diego!”

Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. He is currently the coach of local club Gimnasia y Esgrima. Maradona’s last public appearance as on his 60th birthday, last Friday, ahead of his side’s league game against Patronato.

“What we want the most is for Diego to get out of all this. He can be, he is the greatest, the greatest in the world,” said Diego Bermudez, 41, a Maradona fan waiting outside the hospital.

Another fan, Oscar Medina, said: “Diego is fighting inside with medics. Hopefully, God blesses the medics, to move on from this. His people are out here on the street, hearts beating.”