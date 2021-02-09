Diego Maradona death probe: Psychologist and two nurses added in investigation

Two nurses and a psychologist who took care of football legend Diego Maradona before his death have been added to involuntary manslaughter investigation, a judicial source told local media Monday.

Weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot, the Argentine football legend passed away on November 25 due to heart attack.

His psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and heart surgeon Leopoldo Luque are already under investigation, as they were treating Maradona before his death.

As per a report in ESPN, psychologist Carlos Diaz, who treated Maradona in the months prior to his passing, and nurses Dahiana Gisela Madrid and Ricardo Almiron, have now been placed under investigation.

After the death of former Napoli star, Maradona's lawyer Matias Morla urged a full-fledged investigation of the circumstances of the footballing legend's death.

In reports emerging in local media, Maradona did not receive the proper medical care he needed after the operation and that his entourage was providing him with alcohol and marijuana. However, the autopsy revealed that Maradona had no alcohol or narcotic drugs in his body at the time of his death.