Did you know ex-India skipper Rahul Dravid once played for Scotland? Check details

In cricket some stories stand out and one such story is Rahul Dravid’s short but memorable time playing for Scotland in 2003. While many cricketers play for fame or money, only a few players like Dravid take part in matches to support a good cause or promote smaller teams. Known worldwide as 'The Wall' for his solid defence and calm approach, Dravid's decision to play for Scotland added an interesting twist to his successful career. It’s rare to see Indian players represent other countries because of their contracts. Apart from restrictions, Dravid still made a 12-match journey with the Scottish team and showed how cricket can bring people together beyond borders.

A group of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living in Scotland helped make this possible. They raised around £45,000 (INR 53 lakh in current value) through charity events to cover Dravid’s expenses during his time in the Scottish one-day league.

At that time Dravid was in top form, averaging over 90 in Test matches and his involvement brought huge excitement to Scottish cricket even though the team did not perform well overall.

How Dravid perform for Scotland?

Dravid played 11 one-day games and one special match against Pakistan while representing Scotland. His start was not great as he scored only 25 runs in his first match against Hampshire and got out for a duck in the game against Pakistan.

But he quickly found his rhythm in his third match, Dravid scored a brilliant 120 runs from just 97 balls against Somerset and then he went on to score two centuries and two fifties, ending the tournament with 600 runs at an impressive average of 66.66.



Despite Scotland losing 11 out of their 12 matches, Dravid’s performance was outstanding. But his time in Scotland was about more than just runs. It was a valuable experience for both Dravid and his teammates.

One of those teammates was a young Kyle Coetzer, who would later go on to lead Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Dravid's work ethic and attitude made a big impression on the team and many saw it as a rare chance to learn from a cricket legend.

Even though the Scottish team struggled, Dravid’s efforts were appreciated and his presence drew large crowds with fans eager to see the Indian star play.