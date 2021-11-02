'Dhoni is to India what Morgan...' - DK praises KKR teammate, feels England is team to beat in T20 WC

Eoin Morgan-led England have been on a roll in Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. With three wins on the trot, the 2016 runners-up met Sri Lanka in their penultimate match in the Super 12 on Monday evening (November 1). While they were stretched to an extend by the inexperienced Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka, Morgan-led England emerged on top by 26 runs at Sharjah.

Being asked to bat first, England were in a spot of bother as they were reduced to 35 for 3 with vice-captain Jos Buttler and an out-of-form skipper Morgan in the middle. The pair commenced the repair work as Buttler returned with an unbeaten 101 whereas Morgan spent considerable time in the middle, scoring 40 off 36 balls. Later, the Islanders did put up a fight -- despite being 76/5 at one stage -- in their 164-run chase before being all-out for 137 in 19 overs.

Courtesy this win, England have consolidated their position in Pool A and are pretty much in the semi-finals of the showpiece event. With the victory, Morgan also became the most successful T20I captain, surpassing MS Dhoni and Asghar Afghan. The left-hander had a good game, scoring some runs before the knockouts and marshalling his troops brilliantly.

Most successful captain in T20Is:

Eoin Morgan (43 wins)

MS Dhoni (42 wins)

Asghar Afghan (42 wins)

As Morgan became the most successful T20I captain, his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate and India's veteran finisher Dinesh Karthik lavished praise on him. He tweeted saying, "M S DHONI is to India what EOIN MORGAN is to England Well led @Eoin16 . Brilliant yesterday . The team to beat this World T20 is @ECB_cricket"

M S DHONI is to India what EOIN MORGAN is to England



Dhoni has been one of the greatest captains in world cricket. He led India to all three ICC titles and is known for his calm and composed nature as well being a shrewd tactician. Morgan has also been hailed for the way he manages his troops. He led England to the 2019 ODI World Cup title. Moreover, England also ended as the semi-finals in the 2017 Champions Trophy and runners-up in the 2016 T20 WC under Morgan.

After the Sri Lanka win, Morgan said at the post-match presentation, "I am incredibly proud of everything we have done tonight. The guys had to fight incredibly hard. I can't fault our guys tonight. I thought Jos Buttler played one off his best-ever innings in an England shirt. It was incredible to be at the other end and watch. He is one of the best in the game and it's a privilege to have him in our team. All-round fielding effort was good. We are delighted with the four wins."