Dharamsala Test: Rohit, Gill floor England with twin tons on day two; Bashir shines for visitors

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill headlined day two in Dharamsala with twin tons. While Sarfaraz Khan contributed with another fifty, debutant Devdutt Padikkal scored an impressive 65 off 103 balls to keep his team ahead. First-inning hero Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 27 as India leads by 255 at stumps on day two.

Rohit and Gill began from where they left as the pair went after the English bowlers in the first session. Both right-handed batters completed their respective hundreds before lunch on day two, with Gill notching his second of the series.

With his brilliant 103, Rohit entered an elite list of Indian openers with the most Test tons against England. He now equalled Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of four hundreds while leading the chart for batters with the most tons (6) for India since 2021. It was Rohit’s 48th international ton (43rd as an opener).

Stokes returns to bowling with a 'Jaffa'

Just when Rohit got to his hundred, England captain Ben Stokes, bowling for the first time since Ashes last year, clean bowled him off his first delivery. Soon after, James Anderson removed Shubman Gill, clean bowled in the next over on 110.

Padikkal and Sarfaraz added 97 for the fourth wicket before Bashir returned to pick both of them. 🎥 That Maiden Test Fifty Moment! 🙌



Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel added 15 each to the scorecard before spinners turned the tables around for England. Ravi Ashwin getting out on zero mounted worries for India.

However, an unlikely pair of Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah added 45 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate England and help India add on the lead, which has crossed 250, putting the hosts in a winning position. Tom Hartley and Bashir conceded 126 and 170 runs, respectively.