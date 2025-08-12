Dewald Brevis smashes second-fastest ton for South Africa in T20Is. Check all the records he set

South African batsman Dewald Brevis hit his first T20I century for his team against Australia in the second T20I being played in Darwin. The young Proteas batsman stole the show for the visitors from the mighty Australians as he scored his ton in 41 balls with an incredible strike rate of over 240. His knock also became the second fastest hundred of South Africa in the T20Is, something that has not been easy to accomplish with the sort of legends who have represented this shirt throughout the years.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram could not make an early mark, it was Brevis who forged a 100-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs and put South Africa on track for a big score while batting first against Australia. Brevis continued and scored 122* runs and surpassed former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for the highest individual score in T20Is by South Africa as well.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers posted on X, and lauded the young Proteas youngster. He wrote, “There was such a golden chance for IPL teams to acquire Dewald Brevis in the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got extremely lucky, or possibly achieved the biggest masterstroke ever. The kid can play @BrevisDewald.”

Following is the list of the records he achieved:

Highest individual T20I score (125*) for South Africa, surpassing Faf Du Plessis's 119 against West Indies at Johannesburg in 2015

Highest individual score by any batter in Australia in T20Is

First T20I century for South Africa against Australia

Highest score by an individual batter against Australia in a T20I, surpassing Ruturaj Gaikwad's 123 at Guwahati in 2023

Most boundaries struck by a South African in a T20I innings - 20 (8 fours, 12 sixes)