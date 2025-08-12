Dewald Brevis smashes second-fastest ton for South Africa in T20Is. Check all the records he set

In the second T20I between Australia and South Africa, Dewald Brevis hit a 41-ball century. South Africa set a target of 219 runs for Australia
South African batsman Dewald Brevis hit his first T20I century for his team against Australia in the second T20I being played in Darwin. The young Proteas batsman stole the show for the visitors from the mighty Australians as he scored his ton in 41 balls with an incredible strike rate of over 240. His knock also became the second fastest hundred of South Africa in the T20Is, something that has not been easy to accomplish with the sort of legends who have represented this shirt throughout the years.
Proteas captain Aiden Markram could not make an early mark, it was Brevis who forged a 100-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs and put South Africa on track for a big score while batting first against Australia. Brevis continued and scored 122* runs and surpassed former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for the highest individual score in T20Is by South Africa as well.
Meanwhile, AB de Villiers posted on X, and lauded the young Proteas youngster. He wrote, “There was such a golden chance for IPL teams to acquire Dewald Brevis in the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got extremely lucky, or possibly achieved the biggest masterstroke ever. The kid can play @BrevisDewald.”
|Fastest T20I hundred for South Africa
|Player
|Balls Faced
|Opponent
|Year
|David Miller
|35
|Bangladesh
|2017
|Dewald Brevis
|41
|Australia
|2025
|Richard Levi
|45
|New Zealand
|2012
|Quinton de Kock
|46
|England
|2020
|Faf du Plessis
|46
|West Indies
|2015
|Rilee Rossouw
|48
|India
|2022