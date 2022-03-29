Devon Conway opens up on his chat with MS Dhoni: 'You're sure you don't want to captain another season'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway recently opened up on his chat with the legendary MS Dhoni after his decision to step down as the captain of the franchise. Dhoni announced his decision just a couple of days ahead of the start of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he passed over the baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

While many had expected Dhoni to continue leading CSK this year after being retained by the franchise for a sum of Rs 12 crore (INR 120 million) ahead of the IPL mega auction, Dhoni pulled off another surprise just before the start of the season.

Like several others who were roped in by CSK at the mega auction last month, New Zealand opener Devon Conway was also looking forward to playing under Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2022 but was left surprised after the latter's decision. Conway recently opened up on his chat with Dhoni over his decision to leave captaincy.

Conway revealed he asked Dhoni if he was sure he would not want to lead the team for another season as he was keen to play under the leadership of the four-time IPL-winning captain. However, Dhoni told him he would not lead the side but will still be around to guide the players.

“I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘no, but I am always going to be around anyway'. It was really cool," said Conway in a video shared by CSK.

Conway, who was roped in by CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore (INR 10 million) at the mega auction, also opened up on his lunch meeting with CSK's new captain Jadeja and Dhoni. The Kiwi batter said the duo came across as normal grown guys to him who are down to earth despite achieving tremendous success in their respective careers.

“A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better. They are just normal men, normal grown guys, just down to earth. No aura about them, easy to get along with and easy to talk to. So it’s been really good to interact with those two legends of Indian cricket," said Conway.

After losing their opening clash against KKR by six wickets, CSK will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their second game of the season on Thursday.