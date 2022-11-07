Denmark’s Holger Rune stuns Novak Djokovic to clinch Paris Masters

Denmark’s Holger Rune stunned six-time world champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters after coming back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, making him the youngest to win the grand slam.

The 19-year-old sensation was playing his first Masters 1000 final on Sunday where he held his nerve in the decider against the swashbuckling Serbian to take the biggest title of his career.

He is the youngest winner of the Paris tournament since Boris Becker in 1986, and he will be the first Danish to enter the top 10 of the world rankings on Monday.

“I want to start by saying huge congrats to Novak also,” he said to Djokovic, who is 16 years his senior, in his post-match interview.

“You’re one of my favourite players, I’ve been watching you since I was a little kid, practising with you. It’s a pleasure to be able to share the court with you now.”

Describing one of his greatest achievements by defeating the great Novak, he said, “It means everything to me, a perfect way to finish the week…It was an incredible tournament."

Ahead of Sunday’s final, Djokovic had heaped praise on Rume saying how the latter “reminds me of myself”.

Before being pitted against Rune, Djokovic had won 21 of 22 matches since the start of Wimbledon.

The Serbian broke for a 3-1 lead as Rune served back-to-back double faults in the biggest final of his career to date.

Notably, the pair had an age gap of 16 years between them, which was the biggest in a Masters final since Rafael Nadal, then 19, defeated 35-year-old Andre Agassi in Montreal in 2005.

