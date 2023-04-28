Delhi Police to register FIR against Brij Bhushan as wrestlers' protest tightens against WFI chief

The Delhi Police is set to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh after the latest row from the top wrestlers of the nation. The Delhi Police on Friday informed the Supreme Court of India about the latest move after a petition was filed by the top women wrestlers alleging Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual assault. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it would need a preliminary inquiry before they could file an FIR against WFI chief.

A minor complainant was logged against Brij Bhushan as the petitioners placed material alleging danger to her safety. The SC then directed the Commissioner of Police to assess the threat perception of a minor complainant and look deeply into the matter. The SC has also asked the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to look into the matters, leaving it open to assess threat perception against six other wrestlers. The latest allegations were made on April 21 which has seen the WFI chief in more trouble.

"We were worried on two grounds - security and safety and the second is there are 40 cases against him," Kapil Sibal appearing for the petitioner said.

The SC had earlier stated that it would hear the plea made by the seven wrestlers after the latest round of protest began at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. After the fresh protests, the BJP MP released a video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless.

"Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish death as I won't be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace."

The wrestlers have demanded that the Centre make public the findings of the five-member oversight committee that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief. The grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had started their protest over the issue in January but ended their sit-in after an assurance from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

