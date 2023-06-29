Delhi Capitals part ways with Shane Watson, Ajit Agarkar after poor show in IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) parted ways with first-team coaching staff Shane Watson and Ajit Agarkar on Thursday, June 29 after suffering a turbulent campaign. DC finished ninth in the IPL 2023 standings and were bottom of the league for the first half of the season. While Agarkar and Watson have departed, there was no word on the future of Ricky Ponting, and Sourav Ganguly who are also associated with the team. You’ll always have a place to call home here 💙



Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours 🙌#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/n25thJeB5B — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 29, 2023 × Delhi waves goodbye to Agarkar, Watson A social media post was put by the DC team thanking the duo of Watson and Agrakar as they waved goodbye. “You’ll always have a place to call home here. Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours,” read the post.

DC haven’t enjoyed a great deal of success in recent times and have failed to build on having finished runners-up in the IPL 2020. The team lost five consecutive matches at the start of the season which cost them a place in the playoffs despite bringing their campaign back on route.

"Obviously, nothing will happen mid-season but the poor result for two successive seasons will have its share of repercussions when JSW and GMR, the two co-owners sit back and take stock of the season," an IPL source tracking the franchise told PTI.

"So you will certainly not have this jumbo coaching staff next season for sure. There will be a few heads that might roll," the source added.

In the 2023 campaign, DC missed the services of skipper Rishabh Pant, who suffered serious injuries in a car accident in December 2022. In Pant’s absence, legendary Australia cricketer David Warner led the Delhi franchise.

While not all has gone wrong for Agarkar, the former Mumbai bowling all-rounder could soon apply his trade as the head of the selection committee. Few reports on Thursday, June 29 have linked Agarkar with the vacant post as he is one of the ideal candidates to succeed Chetan Sharma. The former India bowler resigned from his post as the selector at the start of the year and since then no permanent appointment has been made.

If Agarkar does become the head of the selection committee he will face a stern challenge to put up a team capable of winning the World Cup in October and November.

