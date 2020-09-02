Defending champs Juventus to begin Serie A season against Sampdoria

Defending Champions Juventus will begin their 2020/21 Serie A campaign hoping for a 10th consecutive league win on the weekend of September 19-20, according to the calendar unveiled on Wednesday.

They will be hosting Sampdoria.

Juventus will be the only Italian club involved in the Champions League to play in the opening round of fixtures.

League runners-up Inter Milan travel to promoted Benevento while Atalanta, who finished third, is away at fourth-placed Lazio, those two matches a week later because of their European involvement.

The opening weekend will also witness Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan hosting Bologna and Napoli making the trip to Palermo. Roma will play an away game Hellas Verona.

Heavyweights Juventus and Inter Milan will face each other in 2021. The teams will play each other on January 17 in Milan and May 16 in Turin.