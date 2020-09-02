From El Clasicos to Madrid Derbies: La Liga schedule announced!

The organisers of Spanish football league La Liga have announced the schedule for the 2020-21 season as the defending champions Real Madrid will witness a delayed start to their title defence.

According to Goal.com, Madrid will commence their campaign late as teams that participated in Champions League will sit out the opening week.

The fans will witness the first El Clasico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona on October 35 at the Camp Nou and the return leg of this fixture will then be held in April 2021, with the Catalan giants visiting the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid's match with Getafe, Barcelona's clash against Elche, and Atletico Madrid's meeting with Sevilla will be postponed while the rest of the league will Kickoff on September 11 and 12. The defending champions will play their first match of the 2020-21 La Liga season against Real Sociedad, whereas, their arch-rivals Barcelona will begin their league campaign against Villarreal.

The Madrid derby between Real and Atletico will take place on December 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu with a return leg to be held on March 7 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The season will conclude on May 23, 2021, and on the final matchday, Real Madrid will take on Villarreal while Barcelona will lock horns with SD Eibar.