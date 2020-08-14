Defending champion Bianca Andreescu latest star to pull out of US Open 2020

US Open 2020 will be missing both the singles champions from 2019 edition after Bianca Andreescu on Thursday pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament, joining Rafael Nadal on the sidelines. Andreescu, like Nadal, cited COVID-19 pandemic as their primary reason for withdrawing from the showpiece event.

Andreescu, who hasn’t participated in any tour since October due to injury, said COVID-19 pandemic restricted her to properly train for the competition. The women’s tour has restarted after COVID-19-forced break of nearly six months while men’s tour is set to resume in a week.

"After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year," Andreescu said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level.

"The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there," she continued. "However, I realise that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.

"I want to express my appreciation to the USTA and the WTA for all of their efforts in making the event happen. I look forward to joining my competitors back on court soon," the world No. 6 concluded.

The US Open is scheduled to be held behind closed doors from August 31 to September 13 at the Flushing Meadows. However, due to rising cases of coronavirus in the country, tennis stars have been pulling out of the Grand Slam with the like of Nadal, Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios among others to have opted out of the tournament. The others are Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens.

Novak Djokovic on Thursday confirmed his participation in the US Open, which means one of the Big Three will be there in the iconic tournament. Roger Federer will be missing the tournament as he is recovering from a knee surgery.

Andreescu's slot in the women's event will be taken by Olga Govortsova.