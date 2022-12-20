DECODED! The robe that Messi was made to wear during the presentation ceremony after the World Cup final

Argentina and its talisman Lionel Messi entrenched themselves in history books after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. During the crowning moment, however, when Messi was about to receive the iconic, shiny golden trophy, he was shrouded in a black-gold-coloured transparent robe by the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The moment caught the attention of millions as it played on TV screens across the world. Former English player and commentator Gary Lineker commenting on the incident said: "Amazing scenes, great pictures from above and great pictures from inside the ground as Argentina win the World Cup for the third time." He added, "It seems a shame, in a way, that they've covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt."

After wearing the robe, Messi's blue and white national jersey was not visible with many saying the garment took the sheen away from the moment. However, it wasn't just an ordinary robe that was bestowed upon Messi without any context, it was a traditional Qatari robe called 'Bisht' robe.

The robe is made of camel hair and goat wool and presented on special occasions to revered individuals. The robe is seen as a sign of appreciation and respect in the Gulf region.

Messi being asked to don the robe was a way for Qataris to show their respect to the Argentine for his achievements.

Messi was instrumental in Argentina reaching the final of the quadrennial event and played an even more significant part in the summit clash by dispatching two goals. After Argentina lost the first match against Saudi Arabia, rather shockingly, it was Messi that promised his fans that he will not let them down.

True to his words, Messi managed to inspire his team to go on a winning streak thereon and demolish opponents along the way. Messi ended the tournament with 7 goals and 3 assists, becoming the proud owner of the Golden Ball award, his second at the World Cup finals.

