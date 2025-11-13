/De Minaur knocks out Taylor Fritz in straight sets to keep ATP Finals hopes alive

Alex de Minaur kept alive his chances of reaching the last four of the ATP Finals on Thursday after beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in Turin. Australia's De Minaur had to win in straight sets in order to have any chance of making it out of the Jimmy Connors Group, and he now needs Carlos Alcaraz to beat Lorenzo Musetti later in order to book his place in the semi-finals. Should Alcaraz beat local hero Musetti, as he is widely expected to, seventh seed De Minaur will take second place in the group after avoiding a sixth straight defeat at the finals.

Hard court specialist De Minaur won his 43rd match of the season on the surface, the most on the men's tour, and was too much for Fritz once he prevailed in the first set tie-break. "Couple days ago was one of the toughest days I've had in my career. I was in a very, very dark spot. I could tell you that I hated the sport," De Minaur told reporters. "Here we are two days later and I'm feeling great about myself. It's incredible."

De Minaur revealed that personal battle after defeat to Musetti on Tuesday helped his mindset coming into the match with Fritz.

"Regardless of the result today, I had made peace with myself. That was a big, big moment. I knew the way I wanted to play. I was going to commit to it from the first point to the last," he said. “I was okay with the result not going my way. I had made peace with that. I just wanted to play my way.” Defeat for Fritz in one hour and 35 minutes ended the American's participation in this year's edition of the prestigious end-of-season tournament.