DC vs MI Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, match prediction, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

DC vs MI Head to Head - IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will clash with Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 11 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. The encounter will take place at 7:30 pm IST. David Warner’s men have not succeeded in registering a win yet this season after playing three matches. Delhi is still struggling at the bottom of the IPL standings. In today’s match, Delhi will be gearing up to clash with the five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians. The hosts will come into the fixture after suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians will also have similar ambitions when they take the field against Delhi on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side has not registered a win yet in IPL 2023 after playing two matches.

DC vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

In the IPL history so far, both sides have clashed in a total of 32 matches of which 15 have been won by the Delhi Capitals and the rest 17 by Mumbai Indians. MI and DC last clashed in the ultimate match of the league stage of IPL 2022 in Mumbai where Delhi battled first and scored 159/7 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing 160, Ishan Kishan smashed 48 while Tim David scored a whirlwind 34 off just 11 as MI reached their target in 19.1 overs with the loss of five wickets.

Matches played: 32

Matches won by Delhi Capitals: 15

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 17

DC vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium is generally on the slower side. The outfield is quick and the boundaries are short. Spinners might be able to use the slowish nature of the pitch here. The straight boundary is 60 meters long and the square boundary is 56 meters long. A total in the vicinity of 170 is anticipated here.

DC vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather forecast

The weather at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be clear on April 11. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The wind speed will be around 15-20 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 24 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 23-30 per cent.

DC vs MI- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

DC vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a better chance to win today’s match.

DC vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app

