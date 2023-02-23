DC 2023 new captain: Check Delhi Capitals full schedule, fixture, time, venue & squad

Delhi Capitals have named David Warner as the team’s captain for IPL’s 2023 edition as regular skipper Rishabh Pant remains out of action after a major car accident last year. Under David Warner’s captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad was able to lift the IPL trophy back in 2016. Delhi Capitals, who are yet to get their hands on the coveted trophy, will be hoping to stage a historic upset under his leadership. A member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals was quoted by the media as saying that Warner will be leading the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2023, while Axar Patel will serve as his deputy. Although Axar has remained a crucial player of the team, Warner’s experience and track record are what make him unique and favourite as the team’s captain.

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the IPL 2023, and as per a statement given by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian skipper will take at least 7 to 8 months to get fully recovered. Apart from IPL 2023, Pant is also expected to miss ODI World Cup this year.

Here is the Delhi Capitals 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all matches in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Delhi Capitals (DC) full squad for IPL 2023

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt, and Rishabh Pant

