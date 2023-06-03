David Warner wants WTC Final to be a three-match series instead of an one-off game

Veteran Australia batter David Warner feels the winner of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final must be decided via a three-match series instead of a one-off game. Warner, who prepares ahead of the second WTC Final, scheduled to begin at the Oval on June 7th, feels though it’s great reward for the two best teams to play for the coveted trophy at a neutral venue if the contest is played across three games, it would be fair to both.

Warner said both teams – India and Australia have world-class bowling attacks, and with the new duke balls at display, it’s always an exciting contest.

Speaking on the sidelines of Australia’s training session in Beckenham, where Warner suffered a blow to his arm a couple of days ago, the left-handed batter said,

"I think it's great. I have been - I won't say critical - but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We've all played here before but [this game is] not against the same [host] nation,” Warner said.

"It's a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It's great, and we're excited for that," the veteran Aussie batter added. Warner avoids injury scare David Warner, who earlier on Saturday announced that next year’s SCG Test against Pakistan, will be his last in the white jersey, got hit on the left elbow in the lead-up to the WTC Final. It was the same area where he got hit by Mohammed Siraj’s delivery during the Delhi Test. That blow resulted in a hairline fracture, and missed the remainder of the tour.

Talking about the latest blow, Warner said it is a bit sore for now, but it feels better, and by the time the WTC Final starts, he should be good to go.

"It was sore, it got me right on the same point from a different angle," Warner said. "It went numb, had to get it strapped. It's fine now, a little bit sore. Luckily it didn't hit me on top.

"The last one hit from above and had a hairline fracture. This one was a straight blow on the corner of the elbow which was quite sore. Just one of those things, you get hit, you get hit, can't do anything about it," he added.