David Warner suggests youngsters to set priorities in wake of Test cricket’s dying future

For various reasons, the future of Test cricket looks gloomy for now. The surge in the franchise-based T20 cricket model seem to be the way to go forward as youngsters growing up are more inclined towards result-oriented cricket than the old-school five-day format. David Warner, a veteran of more than 100 Tests is visibly worried about Tests future going ahead. Advising youngsters to choose their priorities carefully, Warner said by playing Tests you stand a chance of leaving a lasting legacy behind.

In the wake of Test cricket’s dying future, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had even introduced the ICC World Test Championship – which is into its second cycle now. While it made contests in the longer format exciting with every team now having something to look forward to, Warne reckons youngsters’ mindset that is inclined towards playing white-ball cricket worries him a bit. Citing an example from his conversation with his BBL franchise teammate, Oliver Davies, Warner said he got a reality check on cricket’s immediate future.

"I was speaking to (Davies) the other day. He likes playing white-ball cricket, I can't see him playing red-ball cricket any time soon," Warner said. "If he wants to put his mind to it, he can definitely play. But I've got a little bit of scaredness about what's going to happen in the next five to 10 years, where cricket is actually heading.”

"I'd love for guys coming through to play red-ball cricket and play test cricket because that's the legacy that you should want to leave behind," the Australian opener added.

Being in the 100-Test-match-club, Warner alongside some other biggies including Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and even Pat Cummins have made conscious efforts to keep this format relevant, and have been vocal about its importance too.

Claiming that without playing Tests it’s harder for anyone to leave a name for themselves, Warner said "There's only been a small minority of people who have been able to do that and have a long career (without Tests). Guys see, the short term at the moment with all the leagues and stuff around. The best way to get value for your currency is actually making a name for yourself."