David Beckham and family left ‘shaken’ after burglary at £40m London mansion

Former England footballer David Beckham’s west London mansion was the target of a burglary and according to a report in The Sun, “thousands of pounds” worth of items were stolen. The report said that the burglary at the £40m Kensington home took place late in the evening of February 28.

The break-in was discovered after Cruz Beckham, David’s son, returned home from a night out and found a broken window in a spare bedroom that was “ransacked”.

The Sun further said that a Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington at 12.37am on March 1.

A number of items were reported stolen but arrests have been made till now.

According to the report, the burglary seems to be the work of a highly professional “cat burglar” who used their athletic ability to climb over the gate and use the drain pipe that runs through the side of the house before breaking the window of one of the home’s six bedrooms.

David Beckham and his wife, former pop star and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, were left “shaken” by the incident and they have reportedly ordered a review of their mansion’s security.

In the recent past, the neighbourhood, known as “millionaires’ row” because of the number of high-value properties owned by celebrities, have seen a number of burglaries. Musician Simon Cowell’s house was robbed in 2015 with the thieves stealing jewellery which was worth around £1m as well as passports.