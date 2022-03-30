Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket: Punjab Kings star lavishes praise on former RCB skipper

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest crickets in the world and has been an inspiration for several young players, who look up to the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. Kohli's love and dedication to fitness is a secret to none and his work ethic has been praised by many.

Kohli was not the fittest of cricketers when he had started out for Team India in international cricket but brought several changes in his lifestyle and diet to undergo a stunning transformation. One of the best batters in the world at present, Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers for his teams across all formats.

Recently, Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who is playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, heaped praise on Kohli. The Punjab Kings star is looking forward to meeting Kohli and getting some advice for him on fitness having been dropped from the Sri Lankan team earlier this year due to fitness issues.

Rajapaksa also called Kohli the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket, comparing the Indian superstar with the Portuguese football icon. Even at 37, Ronaldo remains one of the fittest athletes in the world and continues to break records for his club and country.

Also Read: Expecting 600-plus runs from Virat Kohli in IPL 2022: RCB legend makes bold prediction for former skipper

"Outside of the team, Virat Kohli is always someone I could speak to and get some advice on fitness. He’s at another different level when it comes to fitness. To me, he is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket for sure. The work he puts in, you can obviously see the results. You can compare him to anyone when it comes to fitness or even skills-wise. He plays so hard and you can learn a lot by talking to him," Rajapaksa told PTI in an interview.

The Sri Lankan batter, who impressed on his IPL debut with a crucial knock of 22-ball 43 against RCB in their opening game, stressed the importance of fitness for cricketers and said he has been working hard on his body to ensure he can be on top of his game.

Also Read: Would be great to see Virat Kohli, Babar Azam open in IPL: Akhtar predicts price tag of Pakistan captain

"As a player, you need your fitness but it could be different from person to person. For me, of course, skill comes first and then the fitness. But if you are not fit enough, you definitely can’t perform. I’m actually working hard on my fitness. Whenever I get a free day I hit the gym early in the morning," said Rajapaksa.