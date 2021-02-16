David Alaba confirms he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of season

Austrian defender David Alaba on Tuesday confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of 2020-21 season after spending 13 years with the German giants. Alaba has been at the heart of Bayern Munich defence for over a decade while playing in various positions such as left-back and central defender.

Alaba said that he will leave Allianz Arena following the expiry of his contract as he looks forward to a new challenge. Many European clubs are interested in Alaba's services with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea among others in the hunt for the Austrian veteran.

Alaba, a two-time UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, said that it wasn't an easy decision to leave Bayern while adding he has made no decision as to which club he will join in the summer.

"I have made the decision to leave FC Bayern at the end of this season and try something new. It obviously wasn't an easy decision - I've been here for 13 years and the club means a lot to me,” Alaba said on Tuesday.

“First of all, I haven’t decided which club I’m going to join yet," he added.

"This lies in the future and we will see.”

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign Alaba with at least five clubs in the fray to sign the defender.

When asked who fought for him to stay at Bayern Munich, Alaba said: "Everyone, absolutely everyone. I'm really thankful for that and that's why it made this such a hard decision. I can call FC Bayern my family."

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have already confirmed that they have signed Dayot Upamecano with the RB Leipzig defender set to join the club after the end of ongoing season.