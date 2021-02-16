'Long way to go': Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel despite strong start

Chelsea's new manager Thomas Tuchel is off to a strong start with the club after racking up 13 points from five Premier League games ever since Lampard's departure. However, the German still believes that he is a long way to go to make this season a success.

ALSO READ: Man Utd falter at West Brom, Aubameyang treble sinks Leeds

Tuchel is being compared to former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, who was off to a similar start before winning three Premier League titles with the club over two spells.

According to Tuchel, finishing in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League remained the target.

"There are many teams behind us, chasing us but, yes, we had many points to recover when we started and it stays a big challenge because it's many, many, many games coming," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"Every game is a difficult game and we will keep on fighting," he added. "It was a good run so far but we will have a long way to go."

Chelsea are currently fourth after 2-0 win over Newcastle United.