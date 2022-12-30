Dark truth behind Pele’s GOAT status, massive discrepancies found in his record book: Reports

Media reports hint that Pele’s record book might be a big sham. Pele’s otherwise impressive goal scorecard features hundreds of goals scored against non-professional, junior, regional and military teams. According to Pele’s own records, he scored the most number of goals in football’s history. He scored a total of 1,283 goals in 1,366 matches. That would be an extraordinary 0.93 goals per game. But there’s a dark truth behind this spectacular record. More than 500 goals he scored came only in unofficial matches played against semi-professional tools.

Pele’s controversial matches

While playing with the Brazilian national football team, Pele scored a total of 95 goals. Interestingly, at least 18 of them came against clubs or combined squads, which are generally not included in official statistics. His record also includes a lot of friendlies and exhibition games played against low-level opponents. Saudi Arabia's under-23 national team, Uruguay's armed forces club, and Rio de Janeiro's athletes' union were among his opponents.

When Diego Maradona hit out at Pele

Thanks to his controversial record book and the hot debate around his GOAT status, even great footballer Diego Maradona had taken Pele to the cleaners in the past. In a statement issued against Pele during a TV program years ago, Diego Maradona said, “Who did you score them against? Your nephews in the backyard?”

Ronaldo and Messi’s record better than Pele?

Well, if Pele’s 500 goals scored against semi-professional and junior teams are excluded, his goal tally will come down to less than 800 goals. That would leave him behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Romário and Josef Bican, who played before Pelé’s time. Also, if goals scored in unofficial matches are added to the total goal tally, he isn’t the only player to have breached the 1000-goal mark in Football’s history.

No transparency and credibility around Pele’s football record

There’s a lot of discrepancy in Pele’s football record book. FIFA says Pele scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches. While Guinness World Records credits Pele with 1,279 goals in the same number of matches. Santos also presents a different picture altogether. It says Pelé scored 1,281 goals, but in 1,365 matches. Even RSSSF, arguably the most reliable source of soccer statistics, gives Pelé different goal totals. Pelé has 1,284 goals from 1,375 matches, bringing his total in official matches to 769.