Pele passes away: Messi, Ronaldo, Obama, Macron react to Brazilian icon's death
Following the death of football legend Pelé on 29 December 2022, tributes from prominent figures around the world poured in.
One of the greatest football players of all time, Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82 years after battling cancer. Footballers, clubs, and national federations are still reeling from the loss of the Brazilian legend. Pele's death comes a year after the death of football's Prince of Peace, Diego Maradona. Brazil has declared three days of mourning and has lit up Christ the Redeemer in green.
Pele had removed his colon tumour in 2021 and was admitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. The hospital statement confirmed the death of "our dear King of Football” at 3:27 pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition".
A statement from Pelé’s official Instagram page added, "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever".
As soon as the news broke out, tributes came pouring in from around the world:
French footballer Kylian Mbappe
The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022
RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud
Former US President Barack Obama
Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022
US President Joe Biden
For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022
Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/EkDDkqQgLo
French President Emanuel Macron
He wrote on Instagram, "The game. The king. Eternity."
Le Jeu. Le Roi. L’Éternité.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 29, 2022
O Jogo. O Rei. A Eternidade. pic.twitter.com/ZjeaF7zIGx
Former England Player Geoff Hurst
I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you. pic.twitter.com/oCpQlw7EIK— Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 29, 2022
Manchester United Club
Rest in peace, Pele.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2022
Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ypo6NGxdqS
FIFA federation
"For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé."— FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2022
FIFA President Gianni Infantino pays tribute to Pelé:
Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo
He wrote on his Instagram, "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular, to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always."
Argentina Captain Lionel Messi
Actor Sylvester Stallone
PELE THE GREAT! Rest in peace! This was a good man. https://t.co/txGb9X1cMQ— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 29, 2022
Liverpool forward Mo Salah
Brazil and PSG forward Neymar
He said in his Instagram post, "Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, while beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé had changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. [He] gave voice to the poor, blacks and most importantly, gave visibility to Brazil".
