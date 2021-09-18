Dark clouds over Pakistan vs England series after New Zealand abandon tour citing security concerns

After New Zealand abandoned their much-awaited tour of Pakistan citing security concerns, now doubts have been raised over England's proposed tour to Pakistan in October as well. The England Cricket Board released a statement informing that they will decide in the next 24-48 hours whether the planned tour should proceed.

Pakistan are due to host England for two Twenty20 internationals next month on October 13 and 14 as both men and women teams are currently due to travel to Pakistan, with the women's team to play a three-match ODI series as well. West Indies and Australia are also to tour in the next six months.

IN PICS | New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour over security concerns: Here's what we know so far

"We're aware of New Zealand's decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert," an ECB spokesperson said. "We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed."

In a massive blow to the South Asian country's hopes of staging regular international cricket, New Zealand Cricket abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a "security alert" on Friday (September 17), when the first match of the series was due to start.

International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks against the Sri Lankan side in 2009.

IN PICS | New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour: 8 instances when sporting events got affected on security grounds

The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



More information | https://t.co/Lkgg6mAsfu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 17, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | Watch: Pakistan security forces and bomb disposal squad monitor stadium after New Zealand abandon tour

The official statement on the NZC website read, "Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure."

The statement also added that New Zealand will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.