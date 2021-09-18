New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour over security concerns: Here's what we know so far

'Escalation in the threat levels'

A statement was released on the official site of the New Zealand cricket team: "Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour."

"Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," the statement further added.

The statement also added that New Zealand will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

(Photograph:AFP)