Daren Sammy slams Fair & Lovely, says it hints at colourism

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has constantly voiced against racism and shared his experience when he faced such discrimination.

The cricketer has now slammed Fair & Lovely cream for promoting colourism in India. He asked why does a diverse country like India have a cream with a name that promotes colourism or discrimination based on the colour of skin. In an interview with Outlook, he said: "Your ad, Fair & Lovely clear says lovely people are the fairer people. That's what it stands for, it hints at colourism."

Last week, Unilever announced that the company has decided to take skincare portfolio to the next level as they aim to make it a racism-free line of products.

The company will be removing words such as ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/lightning’ from its products;' packs and communication.

Sunny Jain, President Beauty and Personal Care, said, “We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skincare brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty. We recognise that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this. As we’re evolving the way that we communicate the skin benefits of our products that deliver radiant and even-toned skin, it’s also important to change the language we use.”

Sammy took to social media platform Instagram to post a video in which he explained his feelings when he understood the word he was called in the SRH dressing room.