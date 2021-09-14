Daniil Medvedev explains his unique celebration at US Open final - WATCH

World no. 2 Daniil Medvedev won his first-ever Grand Slam trophy on Monday after beating Serbian ace and World No. 1, Novak Djokovic. The Russian player handed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to the Serb ending the match within two hours and sixteen minutes in the US Open men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The Russian tennis star did a unique celebration after winning the American Grand Slam. He revealed that he was imitating the “dead fish celebration" in a FIFA game.

As he confirmed in his #USOpen speech, Medvedev's celebration was "L2 + Left," a.k.a. the code for the FIFA brick fall goal celebration.pic.twitter.com/A5ttYOY2jx — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 12, 2021 ×

He added that the celebration hurt him due to the hard surface at the US Open. “It’s not easy to make it on hard courts," Medvedev said. “I got hurt a little bit, but I’m happy I made it legendary for myself."

Novak Djokovic fell short of his bid for a calendar slam. He also missed a chance to overtake tennis greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to become the record 21-time Grand Slam Champion. Novak won Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year.

"It's a tough one to swallow, this loss, considering everything that was on the line," said Djokovic.

"I was glad it was over because the build-up for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot.

"It was a lot to handle."

Medvedev had an emotional post-match presentation ceremony and he called the Serbian ace 'the greatest player ever'.

"First of all, I want to say sorry for the fans and Novak because we all know what he was going for today. I just want to say that you have been brilliant this year and throughout your career," Medvedev said.

"I have never said this to anybody. But I will say it, right now. For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history".