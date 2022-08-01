CWG 2022: Joshna Chinappa loses in squash quarterfinals against Canada's Hollie Naughton

Joshna Chinappa's singles campaign at the CWG 2022 came to an end. Photograph:( AFP )
Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa crashed out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing against Canada's Hollie Naughton in the women's singles quarterfinals on Monday.
Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the women's singles event after suffering a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
The 18-time national champion couldn't produce his best, losing 9-11 5-11 13-15 to the 27-year-old Haughton. Chinappa started on a positive note, taking a 6-3 lead but she let the advantage slip as Naughton drew parity at 6-6 and moved to 9-9 before grabbing the opening set with the required two points.
Naughton continued the momentum in the second to make it 2-0. Chinappa put up a good fight in the third, moving together till 13-13 when her rival once again stepped ahead to seal the contest.
Earlier, India's Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles.
A 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes.
Sanayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals later tonight.