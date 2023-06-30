CWC'23: Not seeing West Indies in World Cup is going to be sad: Chris Gayle

Changes to the format for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup mean only ten teams will participate in the mega event in India later this year. While eight nations, including former winners, have already qualified, teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies are fighting for those two remaining spots, alongside eight other teams in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. And as things stand, West Indies’ chances of going through look bleak, something most cricket fans, especially veteran batter Chris Gayle, are upset about.

The inaugural winners in 1975 and then winning again four years later, West Indies, for the first time in cricket history, could miss out on playing the 50-over World Cup. In the Qualifier, they are sitting in the bottom position after losing two crucial matches, one against the hosts, Zimbabwe, and the other against the Netherlands – a game dubbed by many as one of the best.

For the West Indies to go through, they must win their remaining three matches against Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka (in that order), in addition to hoping several other results go in their favour. Though it looks highly unlikely that they will go through, theoretically, it’s still possible.

Speaking on watching a World Cup without West Indies, former two-time T20 World Cup winner with them, Chris Gayle expressed his disappointment saying he and all those who looked up to West Indies as a team and for culture would be gutted.

“It wouldn't look so good. Not seeing the West Indies in the World Cup, is going to be sad. It will be sad for the West Indies and the fans as well. Not only West Indian fans but also people who are hooked to West Indian culture. Not seeing the West Indies in this World Cup will feel so bad and sad. It's going to be disappointing if they don't make it to the World Cup. I'll be gutted,” Gayle said while chatting with the Times of India (TOI). There is hope Although Gayle remains aware of the permutations and combinations on how West Indies can qualify for the 2023 World Cup, he still feels there is hope that the side from the Caribbean Island and seal the WC berth.

“Things look a bit dim, but there's still a chance, and once there's a chance, there's hope. So, hopefully, they can actually win all three games, and hopefully, some miracle happens, some hiccup happens with the points table, and they get a chance as well. But it's going to be difficult, but let's hope things can change for the better for the West Indies,” Gayle added.