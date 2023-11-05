CWC: Jadeja, Kohli star in one-sided affair as India crush South Africa by 243 runs, here's how X reacted
From the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricket experts, everyone lauded India over their massive 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata. Check out more posts on X.
Starting from Australia to Pakistan, from the Kiwis to the defending champions England and to South Africa, the Indian Team has made a mockery of each opposition they crossed paths with in this World Cup 2023. If England or Sri Lanka bashing were not enough to blow everyone’s mind, a 243-run win over dominant South Africa at the Eden Gardens would do. India, with this win, has now won eight straight matches in this campaign.
The pundits, fans, experts, commentators, everyone is going gaga over the ruthlessness of this Indian Team with which they have defeated each opponent. Be it in batting, bowling, or even fielding, the Men in Blue have done excessively well, and the results are there for everyone to see.
Against the ranked-two side in this competition, India batted first, posting a mammoth 326 for five, thanks to a second CWC 2023 hundred by birthday boy Virat Kohli – his 49th overall in ODIs. Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a stunning 77.
ALSO READ: ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli overshadows Jadeja's bowling salvo as India crush South Africa to seal top spot
During the chase, for the nth time in this World Cup, India got a wicket upfront, and then it fell like the pack of cards.
While Shami again hogged the limelight with two to his name, making it 16 from just four matches this time, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned with his maiden five-for in this World Cup, helping India wrap up South Africa’s innings on a mere 83.
Here's how X reacted to India’s famous win over South Africa -
India could have declared at the end of the powerplay and still won by eight runs— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) November 5, 2023
Indian fans to Indian Team: So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow, just looking like a wow 🇮🇳🇮🇳#INDvsSA— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 5, 2023
What an incredible performance by Team India.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2023
Great start by Rohit, wonderful contribution from Shreyas Iyer and #ViratKohli on his birthday giving a great gift to all his admirer’s. A great day to reach his 49th ODI 100. And then the Indian bowlers led by Ravindra Jadeja were… pic.twitter.com/IpQqLb9QuF
Our cricket team is triumphant yet again! Congratulations to the team for a splendid performance against South Africa. Great teamwork.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2023
They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today. @imVkohli
Team INDIA on a roll 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2023
Congratulations to the Men in Blue for yet another emphatic victory.
And a truly special day for Virat, who has been superb throughout the tournament, to equal the ODI centuries record. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/CPOdSZHXGD
India are too good .. that’s my summarisation of this World Cup .. bizarrely the only team so far that has had them slightly worried has been England when they bowled them out for 229 .. Then they Batted though .. #CWC2023 #India— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 5, 2023
What a Day !#KingKohli on his birthday scoring a wonderful 100.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2023
Jadeja and the bowlers blowing South Africa in style.
The atmosphere in the team looks great and a joybto watch everyone enjoy each other’s success. pic.twitter.com/0mMiJYvjIn
Meanwhile, India's next match is against the Netherlands on Sunday (Nov 12) in Bengaluru.