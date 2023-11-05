CWC: Jadeja, Kohli star in one-sided affair as India crush South Africa by 243 runs, here's how X reacted

Starting from Australia to Pakistan, from the Kiwis to the defending champions England and to South Africa, the Indian Team has made a mockery of each opposition they crossed paths with in this World Cup 2023. If England or Sri Lanka bashing were not enough to blow everyone’s mind, a 243-run win over dominant South Africa at the Eden Gardens would do. India, with this win, has now won eight straight matches in this campaign.

The pundits, fans, experts, commentators, everyone is going gaga over the ruthlessness of this Indian Team with which they have defeated each opponent. Be it in batting, bowling, or even fielding, the Men in Blue have done excessively well, and the results are there for everyone to see.

Against the ranked-two side in this competition, India batted first, posting a mammoth 326 for five, thanks to a second CWC 2023 hundred by birthday boy Virat Kohli – his 49th overall in ODIs. Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a stunning 77.

During the chase, for the nth time in this World Cup, India got a wicket upfront, and then it fell like the pack of cards.