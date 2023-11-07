CWC '23: 'Fourth umpire is wrong', claims Angelo Mathews and offers 'video evidence' for being timed out

Angelo Mathews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket during match 38 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in New Delhi, on Monday (Nov 6). Coming out to bat at No. 6, with the Lankans reduced to 135 for 4, the former skipper was declared timed out after he fell behind the two-minute rule to take the crease.

After the Bangladeshi camp appealed, umpires took a lot of time before ruling Mathews out with the fourth-umpire interruption. His dismissal led to a lot of chaos and drama in the middle, which continued till the last minute of the game -- eventually won by Bangladesh by three wickets chasing 280.

Soon after the match, Mathews replied to a post of the International Cricket Council (ICC), on X (formerly Twitter).

Mathews wrote, "4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet."

After this, the 36-year-old Mathews displayed the proof of his statement and wrote, "Proof! From the time catch was taken and the time helmet strap coming off"

Even before marching back to the pavillion, Mathews had a word with Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and the two on-field umpires to point out that he was facing an issue with his helmet’s strap, which led to a delay in taking strike. Nonetheless, he was asked to leave the field as he became the first-ever to be deemed timed out.