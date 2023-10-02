CWC '23 could belong to THIS Indian batter: Aakash Chopra's bold claim, says 'he will score at least...'

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 gets underway on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the tournament-opener, many former cricketers and experts have shared their predictions for the upcoming marquee event in India. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has also made a bold claim by stating that the World Cup could belong to India's in-form batter Shubman Gill.

Shubman has been in exceptional form in 2023, especially in the ODI format. He has so far scored 1,230 runs in 20 innings along with as many as five centuries. Overall, he is the No. 2 ranked ODI batter (after Babar Azam) and ended as the Player-of-the-Series in the recent India-Australia ODIs, at home. Thus, all eyes are on the 24-year-old as one waits to see how he will respond to the World Cup pressure.

Chopra believes Gill will do exceptionally well and this could be his World Cup, with at least two or three hundreds.

'Gill is a quality player and this World Cup could be his'

On his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "This tournament could be Shubman Gill’s. In all fairness, the tournament will belong to the top three batters. The good ones will make a lot of records. Shubman Gill will score a lot of runs. I feel he will score at least two hundreds; I won’t be surprised if he hits three as well. One of them could be a daddy hundred if he doesn’t get tired. Gill is a quality player and this World Cup could be his."

The former cricketer also lauded Gill for working on his game against left-arm spinners in the recent past, highlighting his impressive 121 in India-Bangladesh Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023.

“At one point of time, it seemed like he gets stuck against left-arm spin. But he showed he can take that on as well during his last hundred in the Asia Cup. It was his best ODI knock in my opinion," Chopra added.

'Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player of this generation'

Yuvraj Singh also heaped praise on Gill during his recent interaction with The Week. He stated, "Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player of this generation. The guy works hard. Since he was 19-20, his attitude has always been like that. He works four times harder than a normal guy since he was a kid. Whatever I have worked with him, he can be the player of this era."

"He (Gill) scored 91 in a Test match which India won (versus Australia in Gabba). He scored two fifties as well on his first tour to Australia which I don't know how many players have done. I am sure he will score runs in Australia, South Africa as well as England," Yuvraj opined.

The former all-rounder added, "He (Gill) is in such a stage right now that he is fearless. He can be a game-changer for India in the World Cup. He opened up the game against Pakistan and put the bowlers under pressure."

Overall, Gill has played 35 ODIs since his debut in 2019. He has scored a remarkable 1,917 runs with six hundreds, at an average of 66.10, with a best of 213.

Rohit Sharma-led India open their campaign in CWC 2023 on October 08 (Sunday) in Chennai, where they face Australia.

