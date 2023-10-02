CWC 2023: BIG CLAIM! Gautam Gambhir makes 'century' prediction for Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar Azam-led Pakistan arrived in India last week for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which gets underway on October 05 in Ahmedabad. The entire team received a warm welcome in Hyderabad, where they play their two warm-up games and their opening two encounters as well. Ahead of the tournament-opener, where defending champions England lock horns with New Zealand on Thursday, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir made a bold claim on Pakistan captain Babar.

Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports, first backed Rohit Sharma to lead from the front for Team India and end their ten-year-long ICC title drought in the upcoming World Cup. He backed Rohit to be among the runs in favourable batting conditions and said, "The kind of ability he has. India are playing the World Cup at home. We all know about Rohit Sharma's record at home. He has three or four double hundreds. So I'm sure he will be really looking forward to and he will be eager to turn it around for India."

It is to be noted that Rohit has amassed 4,148 runs in 80 ODIs, averaging a healthy 58.42, while playing at home.

Gambhir then shifted focus on Babar and predicted that the Pakistan star batter will score 'three or four centuries' in the 50-over mega event.

"The kind of technique Babar Azam has, I think he will score three or four centuries for Pakistan in this World Cup,"

Babar is gearing up for his first international match in India when his side open their CWC 2023 campaign on October 06 (Friday) versus the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They will then face Sri Lanka, at the same venue, before locking horns with arch-rivals India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan squad for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

