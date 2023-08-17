CWC 2023: Ravi Shastri urges big names like Rohit, Virat for utility role, says 'no one owns a position'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged big-name players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in utility roles as they prepare for the ODI World Cup. The Indian team is currently finding it tough to negotiate with the number four spot as they enter a crucial period while the team struggles with injuries of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. According to Shastri, no player in the team owns a fixed position and should be prepared for a utility role.

Shastri on utility role

"Ishan Kishan should bat right at the top of the order. Rohit as a captain is vastly experienced. He can go in at three. he can go at four. This is where you have to see the player's frame of find. How will Shubman Gill feel if asked to bat No.3 or No.4 as opposed to batting at the top? No one owns a position. If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four for the team," Shastri told on Star Sports.

The Indian team has been struggling to find a permanent solution to the team’s number four position debacle that has seen them experimenting in recent times. The management will hope to see Shreyas Iyer back as a natural fit for number four, helping Virat start at number three. However, if that is not the case, players like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been waiting in the wings to deputise.

"There were times when I thought of it even in the previous two World Cups. I might have discussed that with MSK of him batting at four, just to break that top-heavy line-up. If we lost two or three at the top, we were gone. And it was proved so just for breaking that, you need experience," Shastri added.

The Indian team squad for the Asia Cup 2023 will be announced soon as they get ready for the build-up to the World Cup. The selectors are optimistic about the selection of Iyer and Rahul as they await their medical reports. The Indian team will start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, September 3, and will meet Nepal in the other group game.

