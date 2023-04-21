CSK vs SRH Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

CSK vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 28 of the IPL season 2023 on Friday, April 21. The clash will take place at the home ground of Chennai, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings have played five matches so far. They have won three of those and lost two. After losing to Rajasthan Royals in their fourth game, they got back to winning ways by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller of a contest.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, is having some difficulty in the competition. They are in the bottom half of the table, having won only two of their last five matches. After winning two straight games, they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians in their next match.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head:

CSK vs SRH- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

CSK and SRH have met 18 times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK winning 18 of them. CSK has won 13 matches, while SRH has won 5. CSK has won three of the last five matches between the two teams, while SRH has won two.

The most recent encounter between Chennai and Hyderabad came in IPL 2022, which CSK won by 13 runs. In the first innings, Chennai batted first and scored 202 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad came close to a century, scoring 99 runs off 57 balls. Nicholas Pooran fought until the bitter end but was unable to lead his side to victory. SRH scored 189 runs but lost by 13 runs.

Matches played: 18

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings: 13

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 5

CSK vs SRH- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is spin-friendly. The spinners will play a key role while bowling here as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Run-scoring isn’t easy and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

CSK vs SRH- IPL 2023: Weather update

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature in Chennai expected to hover between 28 to 36 degrees Celsius.

CSK vs SRH- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

CSK vs SRH- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will win today’s match.

CSK vs SRH- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



