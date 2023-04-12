CSK vs RR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, match prediction, pitch report, live-streaming details & more
CSK vs RR Head to Head - IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will clash with each other in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League on April 12. Check all stats, head-to-head, scorecard and match prediction here.
CSK vs RR Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in match no. 17 of the IPL 2023 season on Wednesday, April 12. The clash will take place at the home ground of Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK lost their opening match to the Gujarat Titans but turned the tables around quickly. They beat the Lucknow Super Giants in their next match, went on a winning spree, and topped the points table.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won their opening match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost the next match. They got back to winning ways quickly by beating the Delhi Capitals comprehensively in their third fixture.
CSK vs RR- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL
Out of 27 encounters so far, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 while Rajasthan Royals have won 12. The first match between the two teams was played on May 4, 2008, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals won the match with considerable ease as CSK bundled up for 109 which Royal’s batsmen successfully chased within 14.2 overs. The last encounter between the two sides was on May 20, 2022, in Mumbai, where RR won by 5 wickets.
Matches played: 27
Matches won by Chennai Super Kings: 15
Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 12
CSK vs RR- IPL 2023: Pitch report
The wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a sporting wicket but favours the bowlers, especially the spinners. Therefore, spinners of both sides will look to make the most from the wicket and possibly get the required breakthroughs. Any score in the region of 160-180 can be a competitive total. Either skipper winning the toss may elect to bowl first.
CSK vs RR- IPL 2023: Weather forecast
Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius.
CSK vs RR- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala/Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Ambati Rayudu
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson©(wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin
CSK vs RR- IPL 2023: Prediction
Prediction: Chennai Super Kings have a better chance to win today’s match.
CSK vs RR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details
Match timings: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Live broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioCinema app
