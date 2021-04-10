CSK vs DC, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, venue stats and Mumbai weather forecast - All you need to know

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant will lead their respective sides Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in match number two of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the season opener in Chennai, the action shifts to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as DC and CSK start their IPL 2021 journey on Saturday.

While Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history in the 2020 edition, Delhi Capitals emerged as runners-up after losing the IPL 2020 final to Mumbai Indians.

Both CSK and DC would be looking to get their IPL 2021 campaign off to a flying start.

Some key stats from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

T20 matches played: 73

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 37

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 166

Wankhede Stadium, pitch report:

On normal days, CSK and DC have spin-friendly conditions at their respective home grounds in Chennai and Delhi. But with no team playing at home venue this season, both the teams are opening their campaign at Wankhede – which is known to be a batsmen’s paradise. A high-scoring match is expected.

Mumbai, weather report:

According to Accuweather, there are no possibilities of rain in Mumbai on Saturday with the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.

Notably, CSK and DC have never squared off at the Wankhede Stadium.

In IPL 2019, DC scored a whopping 213/6 with Rishabh Pant stealing the show with his 27-ball 78 not-out as they defeated MI by 37 runs. On the contrary, CSK failed to make a good show and folded for just 133 after MI posted 170 runs on board in IPL 2021.

With both teams having some exciting talents and world-class performers, the match between DC and CSK promises to be a thrilling contest and a high-scoring match is expected regardless of the previous stats.