First game could be my last: Chris Lynn on running out captain Rohit Sharma in IPL 2021 opener

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a two-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chris Lynn, who made his Mumbai Indians debut in the tournament opener on Friday, was involved in a mix-up with skipper Rohit Sharma which resulted in the latter getting run-out early in the first innings.

After the match, Lynn jokingly said that it is not an ideal scenario running out your captain in the first game while adding that his first game for Mumbai Indians could be his last. Lynn admitted that he was a bit nervous going into the match but cleared out that there were plenty of other factors that led to MI losing the match and not just the run-out.

Lynn further said that he would have sacrificed his wicket instead of running out Rohit if he was able to cross the pitch.

The hard-hitting Australian slashed the ball towards the covers and called for a run before immediately pulling out. However, Rohit was halfway down the track by then and Virat Kohli was quick to get the throw to the non-striker’s end to dismiss the MI captain. While Rohit departed early, Lynn ended up with a 35-ball 49.

"Look, obviously I was a bit nervous, no doubt about it. (It was my) first game for Mumbai and it was the first time I was batting with Rohit as well. It happens in the game of cricket as well. I thought there was a run, and then obviously there wasn't a run. But yeah, if I had been able to run past him and sacrifice my wicket, I definitely would have done that, but it wasn't the case.

"As I said, it happens, but yeah, I put just a little bit more pressure on myself. It's not ideal, running out your captain in the first game. The first game could be my last, who knows? (laughs). But anyhow, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, happens in the game. It would have been nice (if the runout didn't happen); he was striking the ball nicely, and we were 10 or 15 runs short in the end. He would have definitely made a difference, but there were plenty of factors in this game tonight, not just the run-out," Chris Lynn answered to WION's query in the post-match press conference.

Lynn started the match in place of South African Quinton de Kock, who is undergoing the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. He is expected to be back in the MI playing XI in their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday in Chennai.