IPL 2021- Harshal Patel and ABD shine as RCB beat Mumbai Indians in season opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won their first-ever season opener in the Indian Premier League after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai bat first!

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mumbai Indians got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn smashed few boundaries. However, skipper Sharma departs after getting run-out after a tragic mixup.

Suryakumar Yadav came to bat and continued his sublime form. He along with Chris Lynn stitched a crucial 70-run partnership before Kyle Jamieson dismissed Yadav.

