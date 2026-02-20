/CSK star Rahul Chahar announces separation from wife Ishani Johar, confirms on social media

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar has become the latest to join the trending list of players as he announced her separation from wife Ishani Johar. On Friday (Feb 20), Rahul took to his social media handle to announce his separation, ending his three-and-a-half-year marriage with Ishani. The news comes a month before the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, which starts on Mar 26.

Chahar announces separation

"I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that comes from truth," Chahar wrote.

"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity."

"Some relationships are not meant to last forever, they are meant to awaken us, teach us, and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build," while noting that he now aims to stand on "self-respect, peace, and better choices,” Chahar added.

Chahar, 26, got married to Ishani on 9 Mar 2022 and enjoyed Ishani’s company before calling time on their marriage. At the time of writing, there was no official word from Ishani.

Chahar, for now, will focus on his preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. He was bought by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and previously represented another record champions Mumbai Indians.