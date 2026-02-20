/‘International cricket will expose you’: Mohammad Amir on Abhishek Sharma’s T20 World Cup 2026 struggles

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has compared India opener Abhishek Sharma to Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, saying both players have faced similar challenges early in their careers. Abhishek is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026, having been dismissed for duck in all three matches he has played and also missed one game due to a serious stomach infection. Amir believes Abhishek is trying to hit every ball for a big shot, adding that while this approach may work sometimes, but in international cricket, bowlers will soon find out your weakness.

“Saim (Ayub) had the same issue when he came to play the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl at the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide. Even in his last two matches, he was dismissed playing on the offside. Unless he improves his offside game, he cannot progress. Strong bowlers will always test your weakness and push you out of your comfort zone. Same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit. But at the bigger stages, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). Salman Agha and Aryna Dutta got him out in a similar fashion. International cricket will expose you,” Amir said while speaking on the show Haarna Mana hai.

In the group stage matches of T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek was out for a golden duck against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. In the next match against Pakistan in Colombo, he mistimed a pull shot off captain Salman Agha and got out in the first over. Against the Netherlands, he again fell for duck after missing a pull shot against off-spinner Aryan Dutt.



Despite his recent failures, Abhishek has an aggressive record in T20Is. In 41 matches, he has scored 1,297 runs with a brilliant strike rate of 192.43.

After the Pakistan match, Amir called Abhishek “just a slogger.” He said that the batter attacks every ball and may succeed once in several innings, but often scores only runs like 10, 15 or 20. Amir also questioned his technique.