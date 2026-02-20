/NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

In the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, New Zealand will take on Pakistan on Saturday (Feb 21) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both sides ended the group stage in second place, with three wins and one loss each. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, earned comfortable victories against Afghanistan, UAE and Canada. However, they were defeated by South Africa by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on Feb 14.

Pakistan began the tournament with a narrow win over the Netherlands. They then beat the United States of America by 31 runs in Colombo. In their next game, they suffered a heavy 61-run defeat to India at R. Premadasa Stadium on Feb 15. Still, Pakistan secured their place in the Super 8s after crushing Namibia by 102 runs in their last group match.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Pakistan, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Live streaming details

Where to watch NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between New Zealand and Pakistan on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 - Head-to-head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other 49 times in T20 Internationals. Pakistan hold a strong advantage with 24 wins, while New Zealand have won 23 matches. Two matches ended without a result.

NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo usually has a flat pitch that favors batsmen early on but tends to slow down as the game goes on, giving spinners an advantage. While the surface provides consistent bounce at the start, it becomes slower and more responsive to spin later, making it ideal for spin bowlers. Average T20I scores at the venue range between 142 and 167.

NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Weather Report

According to the Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka, Colombo may experience light to heavy showers on Saturday (Feb 21), putting the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in doubt. The city has over an 85 percent chance of rain, with evening temperatures expected to hover around 23°C. There is also about a 24 percent chance of thunderstorms.

NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8- Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway and Cole McConchie