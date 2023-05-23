'CSK playing at home is big advantage but...': Harbhajan opines on MS Dhoni & Co.'s Qualifier 1 tie vs GT

After a miserable run in IPL 2022, where they finished ninth, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2023. They ended the league stage with 17 points -- eight wins from 14 games -- to finish at the second spot. In Qualifier 1, they will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), who once again dominated the league stage and topped the overall standings with ten victories from 14 matches.

GT and CSK met each other in the opening encounter of IPL 2023 where Gujarat won by five wickets in Ahmedabad. So far, both sides have faced each other thrice with Gujarat emerging on top on each occasion. Thus, Hardik Pandya & Co. will have the edge but the game will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Ahead of Qualifier 1, former CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh opined on the game and feels that Chennai will have advantage of playing at home but their performance has not been foolproof this year at the Chepauk.

To back Harbhajan's claims, Dhoni & Co. have lost as many as three home games in IPL 2023 -- versus Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the recent past, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that the team is still trying to figure out the conditions and pitches on offer on home soil. 'CSK have home advantage but....' Bhajji was quoted as saying on Star Sports Live, "The contest between CSK and GT will be intense as both teams know how to win big games. CSK playing at home is a big advantage. They know the conditions well, but somewhere their performance at home hasn't been foolproof this year."

"So this makes things interesting, but CSK looks a completely different side when it plays in the playoffs. I am really looking forward to this match," Harbhajan asserted.