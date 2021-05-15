'CSK looking like the champion': Sunil Gavaskar lauds MS Dhoni and Co.

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar lauded the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for their dominating show in the recently-suspended Indian Premier League. The Yellow Army was second-placed in the points table before the cash-rich T20 league suspended after cases emerged inside the bio-secure bubble.

Dhoni and Co. redeemed themselves after a poor season last year. Gavaskar was impressed with the 'renewed energy' of the team and wrote about it in his column for Sportstar.

“All the other teams were in top form with last year’s disappointing team, Chennai Super Kings, looking like the champion it usually had been all these years. There was a renewed energy about the team this time, though there were no major changes to its squad,” Gavaskar wrote.

He went on to praise Chennai Super Kings' choice to promote Moeen Ali to No. 3 during IPL 2021 ended up being a masterstroke.

Batting up the order, the England all-rounder pounded 206 runs in six matches for Chennai Super Kings' at a strike rate of 157.25. He furnished the innings with some genuinely necessary stimulus with the bat, which the franchise appeared to be deficient with regards to last season.

“The promotion of Moeen Ali to the top of the order at No. 3 turned out to be a masterstroke as the left-handed batsman produced some blistering innings”, he said.

“The seasoned Faf du Plessis was in cracking form, too, and, along with the promising Ruturaj Gaikwad, gave the team some top stars. Sam Curran continues to impress and improve with every game and bids fair to be considered a proper all-rounder now”, he observed.

“It’s the final overs’ bowling that the side needs to strengthen as was evident in the match against Mumbai when, despite scoring 218, it lost the game off the last ball”, he added.