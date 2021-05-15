'It is a major confidence boost if you get to play from the first match itself': Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has said that the Delhi Capitals playing him from their first match of IPL 2021 was an enormous confidence booster. Delhi Capitals opted to go with Avesh Khan as their lead Indian pacer, in front of the accomplished dup of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The 24-year-old didn't allow them to somewhere around arising as the joint second-most elevated wicket-taker in the league, with 14 scalps to his name.

During a conversation with India News, Avesh Khan recognized the conviction shown by the Delhi Capitals management was a jolt for him.

"As an uncapped player, it is a major confidence boost if you get to play from the first match itself. At times, uncapped players do not get the chance initially. This year the management, coach, and captain showed confidence in me" - he said.

"When I had spoken to the coach and the captain, they only asked me to utilize the chance I had got because I had been with the Delhi Capitals for the last three years and that they will back me. When a coach or captain says such things to a young player, you get an inner feeling to do well for the team" - he added.

Avesh Khan's 14 wickets in IPL 2021 came at a great average of 16.50 and an adequate economy of 7.70.

"I prefer bowling with the red ball. My stats are also better with the red ball. I have taken 100 wickets in 26 first-class matches. I have done quite well for my state for the last two years" - he said.

"Last year Ranji Trophy did not happen but the year before that I had taken 28 wickets in five matches. Before that, I had taken 35 wickets in seven matches and 12 wickets in three Duleep Trophy matches. I always bowl the long spells and whether the conditions are favorable or against me, I enjoy a lot of bowling with the red ball" - he added.

Avesh Khan has been chosen as one of the reserves in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship finale and the ensuing five-Test arrangement against England. He will expect to utilize this chance and could even make the fundamental squad if there should be an occurrence of injury issues with bowlers.

