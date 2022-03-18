'CSA not at liberty to refuse': IPL bound-players not named in South Africa's squad for Bangladesh Tests

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The two-match Test series which will be hosted by South Africa will get underway from March 31 in Durban. None of the Indian Premier League (IPL)-bound players have been named in the Test squad.

South Africa's Test skipper Dean Elgar had recently appealed to all his players to remain available for the Bangladesh Tests as he wanted to head into the series with his best squad. Elgar had requested the IPL-bound South African players to prioritise their country over the T20 league.

However, despite the South African skipper's request, none of the IPL-bound players have been included in the squad. "I can't take the field without my best side in order to give ourselves the best chance. I need my best players. You don't want players to miss out on a big occasion like the IPL, by no means. But I'd still like to think playing for your country is bigger than that," Elgar had said in a press conference earlier this month.

There are a host of South African players who are part of different franchises for the upcoming IPL 2022. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram among others are integral members of the South African Test team but will be playing in IPL 2022 while skipping the Test series against Bangladesh.

Reacting to the development, Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement clarified that the board is currently not at liberty to refuse players the opportunity to not take part in the IPL. CSA said the Test team against Bangladesh will be without the IPL-bound players.

"The team will be without its IPL players. CSA's current MOU with @SACAplayers states that CSA is not at liberty to refuse players the opportunity to take part in the IPL, as CSA and SACA look to balance the livelihoods and opportunities of players and their national duties," said CSA in a statement.

Dean Elgar's #Proteas squad to take on Bangladesh in the match #BetwayTestSeries.



Khaya Zondo receives his first Test call-up.



31 Mar - 12 Apr

Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban | St George's Park, Gqeberha#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/F1GIk6a4Du — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 17, 2022 ×

South Africa captain Elgar's nightmare has come true with the stars picking IPL over the Test series. However, the IPL-bound players will be part of the three-match ODI series before travelling to India to join their respective franchises. South Africa will play three ODIs followed by two Tests against Bangladesh. The IPL 2022 is all set to get underway from March 26.