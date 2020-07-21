Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record by scoring 50th Serie A goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first-ever player to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League after the Portuguese stalwart put Juventus on the brink of ninth successive Italian league title on Monday after scoring a second-half brace in a 2-1 win over Lazio.

While the win puts Juventus eight points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with four games remaining, Ronaldo continues to cement his legacy as arguably the greatest player of all time. Ronaldo’s brace also helped Juventus end a three-match winless run.

The Maurizio Sarri-coached side could go on to win the title on Thursday against Udinese or on Sunday against Sampdoria, depending on how their rivals perform this week. The Juve manager was of high praise for Ronaldo as he lauded his physical condition and ability to recover quickly between games while adding he is a champions with his feet and head.

"We are missing four points, only after we have achieved them will we then be able to think about the goal achieved," said Sarri.

"All the games are difficult now, and in the space of six days, we play three games. So, we must stay focused and think about securing the missing points."

Sarri added: "Cristiano is an impressive player because he has the extraordinary ability to complete a quick recovery between games.

"Not only physically, but, above all, mentally: he is a champion with his feet, but also with his head."

Ronaldo netted a penalty just after the half-time break before tapping in a cross by Paulo Dybala.

The former Real Madrid megastar has scored 30 goals in 2019-20 season, equal with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. His second goal was his 50th in Serie A after passing the landmark in England in Spain. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the chance of a hat-trick when his header hit the crossbar after 66 minutes.

The 35-year-old is now looking to become the first player to finish top scorer in three of the top five European leagues after doing so England and Spain.

"Records are always important, but the team victory is more important," said Ronaldo.

"I'm helping the team to win. It's important to win the title. There are four games left and we know that Serie A is a difficult championship."