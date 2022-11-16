Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on 'most difficult time of his life' during explosive interview

Snippets of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan has gone viral in no time. While the whole interview is set to be released soon, Manchester United's superstar striker's big revelations have left the football fraternity in shock.

Ronaldo has touched up on various aspects. From speaking on his equation with Man United manager Erik Ten Hag to criticising his club owners, the 37-year-old Portuguese captain spoke at length on the 'most difficult time of his life'. Early this year, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez had lost their son during childbirth. In last year, the couple had revealed that they were expecting twins. While the daughter survived, his son passed away.

Ronaldo spoke about the loss of his son and said in the interview, "It is probably the worst moment that has passed through my life since my father died." He further asserted, "When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal. And when you have that problem, it's hard. As human beings, me and Georgina had quite difficult moments, because we don't understand why it happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what was going on in that period of our life."

Ronaldo added, "I try to explain sometimes to my family and close friends. They say, 'I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment. It's hard to explain -- so difficult -- You don't know if you cry, you don't know if you smile, Because it's something you don't know how to react. You don't know what to do to be honest. That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life."

Also read: Man United didn’t believe my daughter was ill when I missed pre-season, alleges Cristiano Ronaldo

On April 18 2022, Ronaldo had shared the news of the demise of his son on social media platforms. He captioned the post, "It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the statement said. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano 💔



Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2022 ×

Back then, Man United had also reacted to the devastating news and said, "Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Ronaldo's revelations in the latest interview has surely made heads turn. It remains to be seen if any action is taken by the Red Devils. For now, they are playing the waiting game and willl react after full facts have been established.

In an official statement, the club said, "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. "Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."